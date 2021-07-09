Monsoon to Hit Delhi on July 10, Thunderstorms Expected in Noida, Ghaziabad & Gurugram

Most delayed in the 15 years, the southwest monsoon will reach the national capital on July 10.

While the morning temperature dipped by over 6 degrees between Thursday and Friday as monsoon winds get closer, thundershowers are expected in the city on Friday afternoon across the city as well as in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.

On Thursday night, Delhi witnessed pre-monsoon showers after a hot and humid day when the maximum temperature was recorded as 41.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, while the minimum was recorded as 30.6 degrees Celsius

With monsoon winds expected to hit on Saturday, moderate rainfall with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius is expected. Rain is expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday, and the maximum temperature might drop to 34 degrees Celsius.

North India reeled under a heatwave for days with Gurgaon sizzling at 41.8 degrees Celsius- four notches above a normal maximum temperature. It was the hottest place in Haryana.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, the monsoon had reached the national capital on July 7 in 2012 and July 9 in 2006. After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days earlier than normal.

But then, with conditions remaining unfavourable for its advance, the monsoon weakened and entered a “break" phase. The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

Delhi has received 43.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 75.7 mm so far - a deficiency of 42 per cent, since the monsoon season started on June 1. Central Delhi, which has got 89 per cent less rainfall than normal, is the second-most rain-deficient district in India after Kistwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

