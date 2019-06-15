Monsoon to Hit Telangana, Hyderabad Tomorrow; MeT Says It's Aftermath of Cyclone Vayu

New Delhi: Delayed by almost 10 days, this year’s monsoon is expected to finally hit the Telangana coast by Sunday . The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the delay comes as a result of Cyclone Vayu that sucked away the moisture and increased the temperature across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"We expect monsoon to enter Telangana after 16 June, the same for Andhra. It will enter this region after 2-3 days. In south coastal Andhra, we have given heatwave warning for 3 days and in Telangana for 2 days. Monsoon is expected to be normal," news agency ANI quoted IMD Hyderabad meteorologist Mukund Rao as saying.

In most of the places across the region, the temperatures were recorded at 37 to 42 degree Celsius but the monsoon is expected to bring some respite as the IMD has predicted thunderstorm accompanied by hail and lightning across the coast of Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The IMD officials, who had earlier predicted that monsoon would arrive by June 12, also claim that this year Telangana could receive 98 per cent of the normal rainfall, which is usually 750mm. The rainfall is expected to intensify during July-August.