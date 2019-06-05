Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Monsoon Likely to Touch India's Southern Coast Around June 8, Says Weather Department

The IMD had earlier forecast arrival of the rains over Kerala on June 6.

Reuters

Updated:June 5, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Monsoon Likely to Touch India's Southern Coast Around June 8, Says Weather Department
Representative image
Loading...

Mumbai: Monsoon rains are likely to enter India through the southern coast around June 8, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for the country's farm-dependent economy.

Monsoon rains usually arrive on the southern tip of Kerala around June 1 and retreat from Rajasthan by September.

The IMD had earlier forecast arrival of the rains over Kerala on June 6.

Millions of Indians are desperately awaiting overdue monsoon rains as they struggle to secure drinking water amid a heat wave that is rapidly drying up reservoirs and sending temperatures soaring across the country.

India is likely to see average monsoon rains this year, the weather office said last week, which should support agricultural production and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram