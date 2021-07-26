Monsoon Winds Back in Haryana, Rain Forecast for the Next 4 Days

The monsoon will be active once more in Haryana, bringing the chance of light or heavy showers. For the next four days, the state may witness light to moderate showers. The monsoon has returned to Haryana as a result of a change in wind direction and a drop in atmospheric pressure. Rain is expected in various regions across the state in North India starting Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Monsoon is set to become active again in Haryana from July 26 due to the effect of a low-pressure region emerging in the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Windstorms are expected in most portions of the state between July 26 and July 29. The thunderstorms are expected to bring light to moderate rain.

Strong winds are expected to blow in most parts of the state between July 26 and July 29. Rainfall will be light to moderate, with thundershowers possible. There is also a chance of severe rain in some areas throughout this time. According to statistics analyzed by the India Meteorological Department, Haryana received 199.2 mm of rain from June 1 to July 23, which is 22% more than the average rainfall of 163.3 mm, but the heat of the sun has also increased.

The rains come at a time when the farmers are set to sow crops. More rain in Haryana would bring cheer among the farmer community in the state when they plant paddy.

