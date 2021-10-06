Monsoon Withdrawal to Begin From Wednesday; Mercury Expected to Rise in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the weather conditions have now become favourable for the beginning of the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Wednesday in some parts of North-West India. This year’s withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is the second most delayed since 1960, a senior IMD official said. In 2019, the withdrawal of monsoon from North-West India started on October 9. Usually, withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from North-West India begins on September 17.

IMD forecasts that it will be a warm day with the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in Delhi. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 26 degrees Celsius. Tuesday’s light rainfall was the last bit of rainfall for the week and the rest of the week will remain dry, IMD predicted.

IMD has predicted that there will be rain in many other places including Bahjoi, Sahaswan, Kasganj, Ganjdundwara, Etah, Khurja, Gabana in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of rain in most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep on Wednesday. Rainfall is also expected in North-Eastern states, West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Skymet Weather has forecast that light to heavy rains will continue over Mumbai and its adjoining areas and the Konkan region till October 9.

In the four months from June to September, India received ‘normal’ rainfall during the southwest monsoon season. The all-India monsoon rainfall from June 1 to September 30 was 87 cm while the Long Period Average (LPA) during 1961-2010 is 88 cm. The year 2021 is the third consecutive year that the country has recorded normal or above-normal rainfall. Above normal rainfall was also recorded in 2019 and 2020.

