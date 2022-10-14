Monsoon Withdraws from 3 North-central Maha Districts; Rains, Thunder Likely in Several Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the south-west monsoon has withdrawn from Nandurbar, Dhule and Jalgaon districts in north-central Maharashtra, much later than the usual pull out date of October 5.

In its update at 4 pm, the IMD said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour were likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Nasik, Aurangabad over the next three to four hours.

Thane, Navi Mumbai and other neighbouring areas of the metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunder since late Friday afternoon. Some hours earlier, the weather office had issued a ‘yellow alert’ for rains along with thunder and lightning for most parts of Maharashtra, except the state’s northern region.

Isolated Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over south Peninsular India during next 5 days. For detailed Press Release, please visit: https://t.co/icbjn4DUVs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 14, 2022

The IMD’s ‘district forecast and warning for next five days’ update issued in the afternoon said the yellow alert was for districts in Konkan, western Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm.

These areas are likely to get “‘thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain” with “gusty winds” with a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The IMD also issued a ‘green alert’ for Northern Maharashtra districts like Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar indicating either dry weather or light to moderate thundershowers.

A yellow warning has been issued for Vidarbha on Saturday, while a green alert has been issued for areas comprising Konkan, western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra and Marathwada.

On Sunday, a yellow alert has been sounded for Vidarbha, most parts of Konkan, some parts of Marathwada and entire western Maharashtra, while the green alert will be for north Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada and Palghar district in the Konkan region. Pune city and some parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfall since Friday morning, while some areas of Mumbai received showers in the evening.

As per the IMD’s colour scheme for alerts, green denotes ‘no warning, yellow is ‘to keep watch’, orange is ‘to stay alert’ while red is a ‘warning that requires action to be taken’.

