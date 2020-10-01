Monsoon Withdraws From Rajasthan, State Records 8 Pc Surplus Rainfall

Jaipur: The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from Rajasthan on Thursday, with the state recording eight per cent more rainfall this season as against the normal. R S Sharma, director of the Meteorological Centre here, said the monsoon arrived in Rajasthan on June 24 and covered the entire state in the next two days.

It normally withdraws from the state around September 18, but this time it started withdrawing on September 28, he said. This monsoon, Sharma said, Rajasthan received 449.8 mm rainfall, which is eight per cent more than the normal 415 mm. While eastern Rajasthan received 98 per cent of the normal rainfall, the western part of the state recorded 127 per cent rainfall.

The districts which received below normal rainfall are Alwar, Baran, Bundi, Tonk, Jhunjhunu and Dholpur. On the other hand, Jodhpur received 60 per cent more rainfall than the normal, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor