English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Kerala, Death Toll Rises to 56
Since the onset of monsoon, as many as 255 houses were fully damaged while 5,566 houses were damaged partially. Agriculture was also affected with 4217.91 hectares being destroyed.
(Image: News18)
Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has gone up to 56, said Revenue Minister E Chandrasekaran in Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.
The government has decided to provide Rs four lakh as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased while Chandrasekaran also informed the House that 28,700 persons have been shifted to relief camps so far.
The damage due to rain was reported from almost all districts of the state. At Payam in Kannoor, nine houses were gutted because of the heavy flooding. A major landslide in Kattippara near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district claimed 14 lives. The Kozhikode district administration has also issued a travel ban on Thamarassery Ghat in the wake of heavy rains that continues to lash the district.
Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Collector U V Jose has ordered an inquiry into the charge that construction of an illegal check dam near Kattipara added to the intensity of the landslide.
Minister Chandrasekaran, who visited the landslide-hit areas at Kattipara, warned of severe action against those indulged in unauthorised constructions in ecologically fragile zones.
A team of 96 persons from the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed intwo teams in the state. Officials at the state Control room for Disaster Management in Thiruvananthapuram said the flood situation has improved in the state with water receding from almost all areas.
Also Watch
The government has decided to provide Rs four lakh as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased while Chandrasekaran also informed the House that 28,700 persons have been shifted to relief camps so far.
The damage due to rain was reported from almost all districts of the state. At Payam in Kannoor, nine houses were gutted because of the heavy flooding. A major landslide in Kattippara near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district claimed 14 lives. The Kozhikode district administration has also issued a travel ban on Thamarassery Ghat in the wake of heavy rains that continues to lash the district.
Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Collector U V Jose has ordered an inquiry into the charge that construction of an illegal check dam near Kattipara added to the intensity of the landslide.
Minister Chandrasekaran, who visited the landslide-hit areas at Kattipara, warned of severe action against those indulged in unauthorised constructions in ecologically fragile zones.
A team of 96 persons from the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed intwo teams in the state. Officials at the state Control room for Disaster Management in Thiruvananthapuram said the flood situation has improved in the state with water receding from almost all areas.
Also Watch
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report