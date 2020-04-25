Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Montek Ahluwalia to Lead Group of Experts to Suggest Post Covid-19 Revival Plan For Punjab

The group, which includes leading economy and industry experts, shall recommend to the Punjab government a short-term (one year) as well as medium-term action plan, including a fiscal management strategy.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Montek Ahluwalia to Lead Group of Experts to Suggest Post Covid-19 Revival Plan For Punjab
File photo of Montek Singh Ahluwalia. (Reuters)

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has constituted a group of experts, headed by former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, to come out with the post-COVID-19 revival strategy for the state.

The group, which includes leading economy and industry experts, shall recommend to the Punjab government a short-term (one year) as well as medium-term action plan, including a fiscal management strategy along with other policy measures to revive the state's economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, said a government release.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his government was grateful to Montek for accepting the difficult task of finding ways for the state's economic revival.

The chief minister had announced his government's decision, a few days ago, to set up a panel of experts to formulate a comprehensive strategy to revive the state's economy and industry in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

The 20-member group has been mandated to submit its initial set of recommendations by July 31 followed by two more reports by September 30 and December 31, 2020, according to the release.

The three-month gap between the first two reports will allow the group time to recalibrate the larger impact as COVID unfolds across India over the summer, said the spokesperson.

The group has been entrusted with the task of identifying the key actions that are needed to help Punjab get to its "new normal" growth rate and restore it to a pre-eminent position in the country and globally.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres