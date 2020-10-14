Month After 19-year-old's Rape & Murder, 4-Year-Old Raped in UP's Hathras

A month after the rape and murder of a 19-year-old, another incident of sexual harassment was reported where a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relatives in UP’s Hathras.

Police said that they have arrested the accused and a case has been registered, ANI quoted Circle officer Ruchi Gupta as saying. The incident was reported from Sasni in Hathras on Tuesday.

The minor’s uncle said that the girl was playing outside her home when one Arvind took the minor to his home and raped her.

The victim’s family grew suspicious during the evening and took the child to the hospital where doctors confirmed rape. The victim’s uncle informed the police and registered a complain.

Earlier in September 14, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men in Hathras. She succumbed to severe assault injuries at a Delhi hospital a fortnight later, which was followed by a hushed up cremation at night, allegedly forced by the district administration.

The brutal injuries suffered by the woman and the administration's move to cremate her body late at night triggered a massive outrage, resulting in a pitched political battle from Delhi to Hathras. "Shocked" by the murder and alleged gang rape of the Dalit woman and the subsequent cremation, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had on October 1 summoned top government officials.