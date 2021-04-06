Month After Being Shot at by Nepal Police, Man Succumbs to Injuries in Lucknow

A 30-year-old man hailing from Pilibhit district, who was allegedly fired at by the Nepalese Police last month, died at King George Medical University (KGMU) here, officials said on Tuesday. Confirming the death, an official of KGMU said Gurmeet Singh (30) died in the ICU of the medical university on Monday. A police official posted at Chowk police station said Gurmeet died at KGMU and his body was handed over to his family members. On March 4, a young man was shot at after the Nepalese Police allegedly fired at three Indians who had gone across the border from Pilibhit district.

The then SP of Pilibhit Jai Prakash Yadav said the incident took place at the Belori market in Nepal’s Kanchanpur where Bhumidan Raghavpuri Tilla Chaar village residents Govinda Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pappu Singh had gone to a fair.

According to Hazra police in Pilibhit district, the Nepalese authorities have alleged that the three were Indian smugglers and they have recovered “brown sugar”, a pistol and a machine used to print fake currency notes from the youth who was killed.

However, the then Pilibhit SP said though Nepalese officials termed it a case of smuggling, the locals said the firing took place following a minor argument.

“The Nepalese Police cordoned them off and opened fire around 7.30 pm, in which Govinda Singh (24) was seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries at the Belori primary hospital,” Yadav said.

Pappu Singh was seriously injured and was admitted to a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri district from where he was referred to a Lucknow hospital for treatment.

According to the SP, Gurmeet is said to have escaped from the spot and returned to Indian territory but his whereabouts were initially not known.