Month After Burial, Body of Man Exhumed in UP's Muzaffarnagar for Autopsy

Police have dug out the body of a man buried here last month to conduct an autopsy amid suspicions that he was murdered by his wife, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Jamianagar locality under the Kirwali police station limits, they said.

The victim, Mohd Nasir, died on June 24 and his body was buried. However, after the family members of the deceased alleged that his wife had killed him with the help of two friends, the body was dug up on Wednesday evening and sent for an autopsy, the police said.

A case was registered against the wife, identified only as Farhana, and her two friends, SHO Anil Kapervan said.