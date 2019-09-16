New Delhi: The three-member panel headed by Justice Kalifullah moved the Supreme Court on Monday after the Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirvani Akhara sought revival of the mediation proceedings in the Ayodhya Case.

The top court had ordered day-to-day hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from August 6 after noting that the mediation proceedings to resolve the dispute amicably had failed.

In its report, the panel had said the Hindu and the Muslim parties have not been able to find a solution to the vexatious dispute.

The mediation panel, also comprising spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, was earlier granted time till August 15 by the apex court for completion of mediation after its earlier report had said that the mediators were "optimistic" about an amicable solution.

The apex court had on March 8 referred the matter to the panel of mediators and had asked them to hold in-camera proceedings and complete them within eight weeks.

The top court had fixed the seat for mediation process in Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, around 7km from Ayodhya, and said adequate arrangements including the venue of the mediation, place of stay of the mediators, their security, travel should be forthwith arranged by the state government so that proceedings could commence immediately.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

