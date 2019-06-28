Take the pledge to vote

Month-old boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in Saharanpur, Second Such Incident in 4 Days

SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said the month-old boy was sleeping with his mother, when the stray dog attacked him around 4 am on Friday.

June 28, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
Month-old boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in Saharanpur, Second Such Incident in 4 Days
Representative image.
Saharanpur: In the second such incident in the past four days, an infant was mauled to death by a stray dog at Dayalpur village in Saharanpur district on Friday, police said.

SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said the month-old boy was sleeping with his mother, when the stray dog attacked him around 4 am Friday.

His mother raised an alarm but the dog escaped with the child.

Area residents immediately started searching for the child and overpowered the dog but the child had died by then, police said.

Four days ago, a three-month-old boy was killed by stray dogs in a similar way.

The dogs had dragged the child to the fields before killing him.

