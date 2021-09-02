Monthly Covid Cases in Delhi, K'taka & TN Drop by Over 81% Since June; Kerala Reports 68% Hike

The coronavirus infections reported in August have dropped drastically in Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra when compared to June, while Kerala recorded a massive jump in the same period, official data from respective states show.

Among the six states analysed by CNN-News18, Kerala is the only one that reported more cases in August than in June or July.

While in August the cases dropped by more than 80 percent in Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal when compared to June, Maharashtra — the worst impacted state in the second wave — too reported over 48 percent less cases. However, the cases reported in Kerala during August were nearly 68 percent more than those reported in June.

Kerala recorded 3.97 lakh infections in June while in July the state recorded 4.66 lakh cases. In August, the numbers went up to 6.66 lakh infections, data from the state health department shows. During May, when the second wave was at the peak, the state recorded 9.55 lakh infections.

Maharashtra, which recorded more than 17.89 lakh cases in April and 11.44 lakh cases in May, has recorded just 1.61 lakh cases in August. In June, the state recorded 3.14 lakh cases, as per the state health department.

Delhi has recorded just 1,499 cases in August. In April, the national capital recorded 4.86 lakh cases and in May the infection reported was 2.76 lakh, the health department data shows.

Similarly, for Karnataka, which recorded more than 10.81 lakh cases in May, the infection count in August was just 44,321. For Tamil Nadu, the cases recorded in August were 55,275, the lowest since April.

West Bengal too has recorded a massive drop in cases in July (28,236) and August (20,585) when compared to the numbers from April (2.41 lakh), May (5.48 lakh) and June (1.23 lakh). Kerala only state that reported more deaths in August than July

Not just infections but Kerala has also recorded more COVID-19 related deaths in August than in July, while the situation was opposite in rest of the states analysed.

Kerala recorded 4,007 deaths in August while it had reported 3,546 fatalities in July. In June, the state reported 4,420 deaths and 3,507 people died in Kerala due to COVID-19 in May. In August, Kerala recorded its second most Covid deaths after June.

On the other hand, Delhi that recorded 8,090 deaths in May has reported just 29 fatalities in August. Maharashtra, which reported more than 26,500 deaths in May and June each, has recorded 4,522 COVID-19 related fatalities in August.

India Also Recorded Drop in Monthly Cases, Deaths

Meanwhile, the overall COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in August in India were less than those reported in June and July, as per the Union Ministry data.

With just 11.55 lakh cases reported in August, India’s monthly COVID-19 tally has reached nearly the same level as March – when 11.09 lakh cases were reported during the month. In July, India recorded 12.44 lakh cases while in June 22.36 lakh cases were recorded across India.

During the peak of the second wave in May, India recorded 90.10 lakh cases in a month, while in April, the country recorded 69.43 lakh cases.

Similarly, from 1.20 lakh deaths in May, the monthly fatalities dropped to 14,669 in August, although it is still higher than the deaths reported collectively between January and March. In July, India recorded 24,892 fatalities and in June, the number was 67,564, the Union Ministry data shows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here