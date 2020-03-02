Months After Rape, Survivor Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in UP
Local police took custody of the woman's body when her family members were about to perform the last rites and sent it for postmortem.
Representative image.
Lucknow: A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped, died under mysterious circumstances at a village here, police said on Monday. The woman was living at her relative's house after she was raped six months ago, Station House Officer (SHO), Khakheru, Anoop Singh, said.
"She died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday," he said, adding that police took custody of the woman's body when her family members were about to perform last rites and sent it for postmortem. "She had moved out of her village after being allegedly raped and was staying with her relatives," Singh said. The woman had accused a youth of her village of raping her on the pretext of marriage, the SHO said.
