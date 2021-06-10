Months Before UP Polls, Curiosity Over Upcoming Yogi-Modi Meet

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on Thursday visit Delhi for meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Adityanath will be in Delhi for two days. He is likely to meet Shah on Thursday and Modi and Nadda on Friday.

“The upcoming week is very crucial,” said sources in the party.

Meanwhile, last week, BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh met Governor Anandiben Patel and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit in Lucknow. Dismissing speculations over an imminent cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government, Singh described the meeting as a “personal” one.

“It was a courtesy call as I could not meet the Governor since becoming the state in-charge. When she was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I was the Agriculture Minister at the Center. But I could not meet her for the last six months, so I went to meet her today. It was a personal meeting,” he told media on being asked about the reason behind today’s meeting.

Asked about the possibility of a reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “There is no such case. The Uttar Pradesh government and the organisation are moving very strongly. It is the most popular government in the country. Now a courtesy meeting is also to be held with the Speaker of the Assembly.”

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022. In such a situation, speculations were rife that a cabinet reshuffle in the state would be possible and AK Sharma, who became MLC, could be given some major responsibilities in the cabinet. Although the BJP officials are denying this possibility, but rumours about the same have been doing the rounds in political circles.

As per the law, only the Chief Minister can meet the Governor for the expansion or consultation of the cabinet reshuffle in any state. The Chief Minister asks the Governor for time for discussion and submits the list of people proposed on his behalf. On which the Governor usually gives consent.

Meanwhile, sources had told CNN-News18 that the BJP, which has begun working on its poll strategy ahead of the 2022 elections in UP, will do a strength and weakness analysis and also prepare individual report cards of the leaders.

