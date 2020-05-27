Months On, Liquor Outlets to Open in Kerala from Tomorrow, Tipplers to Book Tokens on 'BevQ' App

Tipplers in Kerala can heave a sigh of relief as the government on Wednesday decided to open liquor shops across the state from Thursday.

With this, 301 outlets, 576 bars and 291 beer and wine parlours will resume sales in the state that were shut since the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, one cannot directly go to an outlet or a bar and buy liquor.

One would have to make a booking through the 'BevQ' mobile application, get a token for the choice of alcohol, following which a slot will be allotted.

With the token in hand, one may visit outlets of the state-owned Beverages Corporation Limited (BEVCO) or bar counter and buy liquor. For those unable to use the app, bookings can be made through SMS as well.

An individual can book liquor from one app after every four days. The outlets will remain open from 9am to 5 pm and bookings on the app can be done between 6am and 10pm.

State Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan said the state government's idea is to reduce the queue before the outlets and hence, the devising of the system.

"People will not be allowed to dine in at the bars and wine parlours. There will be a separate counter from where one can buy liquor after showing the token," the minister said.

Ramakrishnan said only five persons will be allowed in a queue at a time before any outlet and all safety protocols must be followed. He also urged citizens to carry the tokens to buy their share of alcohol and without the same, no sales will be allowed.