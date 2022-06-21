Mood of Kashmiri People Changed Post-2019, They Are no More in Favour of Pakistan, Terrorism: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that the mood and temper of Kashmiri people has completely changed after 2019, post the abrogation of Article 370, and they do not support Pakistan and terrorism anymore.

“Post-2019, the mood and temper of the people of Kashmir has totally changed. People are no more in the favour of Pakistan and terrorism,” NSA Doval said.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Doval also stressed on the need for protection of the Kashmiri Hindus.

Doval said Kashmiri Pandits are a vulnerable section and need protection. The government will do more to safeguard them.

“Yes, they are a vulnerable section and need protection. Government has taken various steps in the past and probably much more has to be done and that is being done,” said Doval on the issue of Kashmiri Hindus.

Lately, terrorists in Kashmir have been targeting Kashmir Hindus and other civilians. According to reports, the Kashmir Valley has witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including officials, teachers and sarpanches since January.

“Where is Hurriyat today, where are the Bandh calls, where are the Friday Hartals? They have all gone. But there are some young boys who have been misled, we are doing our best to persuade them, their families are also persuading them. We don’t deal with terrorism; we have to deal with a terrorist,” he added.

The NSA also pointed out that India’s tolerance threshold for terrorism is very low.

“We have good relations with our neighbours including Pakistan. We would like to have normal relations with Pakistan but certainly tolerance threshold for terrorism is very low,” he said.

India has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.