Moon Not Sighted Today, Eid-ul-Fitr to be Celebrated on May 25: Jama Masjid Shahi Imam

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 25 as the moon was not sighted today, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Saturday.

As the holy month of Ramzan comes to an end, Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. The celebration, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, marks the end of the 30 days of roza or fasting observed in the month of Ramzan.

Ramzan or Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar, considered as the most pious month. People abstain from all the ill practices and maintain complete discipline in life.

"Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted today. It's important that we take precautions and maintain social distancing. We should stay away from shaking hands and hugging and follow the government's guidelines" Delhi's Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

The celebration of Ramzan is marked on different dates in different places, based on the moon sighting. Usually, the celebration in India is marked a day after the Eid is celebrated in the United Arab Emirates.