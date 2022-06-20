Moose Wala Murder: Two Shooters Arrested from Kutch; Delhi Police Say Killers ‘Carried Grenades as Back Up’

Two main shooters, including a module head, were arrested on Monday in the ongoing investigation into the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. All six shooters involved in the murder have been identified and they were carrying grenades as “back up” apart from a large number of other weapons, police said.

The shooter who fired directly at Moose Wala has been identified as Manpreet Manu, said the Delhi Police special cell in a press conference. “Two modules of shooters, who were in touch with [Canada-based gangster] Goldy Brar were involved in this incident. Manpreet Manu fired at Sidhu Moose Wala. All six shooters fired multiple rounds of bullets,” said special commissioner of police HGS Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal said the main accused had been arrested from Mundra in Gujarat’s Kutch and four other accused were still on the run. Police have also recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, he said.

(Police seized weapons used in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Image: News18)

“Four people were in the Bolero and two were present in the Toyota Corolla. They did multiple recces of Moose Wala’s house. The shooters fired an AK-47 at his car and all six used multiple rounds of fire,” he added.

Dhaliwal further said one shooter, identified as Kashis, was driving the Bolero car in which Ankit Sirsa, Deepak, as well as Priyavrat, the head of one of the modules, were travelling. The Corolla was being driven by Jagroop Roopa, and he was accompanied by Manu who took the shot at Moose Wala, he added.

Asked about the investigation into the identities of the shooters, Dhaliwal said, “Our special cell teams started working on the identities of the shooters. It was a challenging task to identify them and our motive was to arrest those who were behind the killing.”

Earlier in the investigation, the recovery of a fuel receipt from the Bolero, later found abandoned near Khayala village, had helped the Punjab Police to unveil the trail of events connected with Moose Wala’s murder. Apart from the two shooters, 10 other accused, including the main conspirator gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, have also been arrested in the case.

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead after he left his house along with two men. He was driving his Mahindra Thar at the time of the incident. The investigation, so far, has revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of Bishnoi and Brar, and three other gangsters.

(With PTI inputs)

