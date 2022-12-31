Moose Wala’s Death to Kerala’s ‘Human Sacrifice’, Shraddha's Murder: Brutal & Bizarre Crimes of 2022

From dismembering a woman and storing her body parts in a fridge to acid thrown on a girl student by her scorned friend and tales of “human sacrifice” in Kerala, 2022 has been a year of brutal and bizarre crimes that made you think about the extent of the criminal act.

News18 has listed out worst crimes of 2022 that made headlines:

December 14: A Class 12 girl was attacked with acid on a busy road in Delhi’s Dwarka by two men on a motorbike. The police arrested the two along with another suspect who confessed that they bought the acid on an e-commerce site. The girl received 18% burn injuries on her face and body.

November 22: The Delhi Police unearthed a case in Delhi’s Palam where a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his grandmother, parents and sister at their house following a quarrel. Investigators said Keshav fought with his family as he was addicted to drugs and lost his job. His family was after him to mend his ways.

November 21: An ex-Navy officer was allegedly killed by his wife, and was chopped into pieces and thrown at various places by his son. The duo, who were arrested by the West Bengal Police, said they were “tortured continuously” by 55-year-old Ujjwal Chakraborty.

November 21: A man was arrested for chopping off a woman’s body and throwing her body parts in different locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh. The police recovered the body of the deceased, Aradhana Prajapati, and arrested her ex-boyfriend Prince Yadav.

November 16: A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur shot a selfie video as he slit the throat of his girlfriend whom he called “unfaithful”. The footage shows blood on the floor and the woman gasping. The man, identified as Abhijit Patidar, is a resident of Patna and had posted the video on his Instagram profile where he is admitting to killing the woman. The man is yet to get arrested.

November 17: The police arrested parents of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in a suspected case of honour killing. The family was not happy since Ayushi Yadav got married without their approval. She was allegedly killed by her father at their house in Badarpur in Delhi and her mother helped him dispose of the corpse, the police said. The murder weapon has been recovered.

November 14: A college student was brutally raped and died of excessive bleeding in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. A 25-year-old man raped the 18-year-old girl at her house after taking a “performance enhancing pill”. He continued to rape her till she fainted and started bleeding from her private parts.

October: Two women were brutally murdered in order to perform black magic rituals in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. The accused, one Shafi, who asked the couple, Bhagaval Singh and Laila, to perform “human sacrifice” to improve their wealth, had allegedly chopped one of the victims into 56 pieces. The police commissioner also revealed that one of the accused confessed to having eaten the body parts after cooking them.

September: Two sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur in a rape and murder case. The girls, 15 and 17, who were Dalits, were dragged to a sugarcane field and then strangled before being hung from a tree, the post-mortem report said. Six men, including a neighbour, were arrested.

September 24: A 19-year-old girl was found dead in a canal in Uttarakhand days after her parents had filed a missing complaint with the police. The police arrested the owner of the resort, where the girl worked, along with two staff members. The resort was immediately razed amid investigation. The post-mortem report by AIIMS Rishikesh had ruled out rape or sexual assault before the killing, but it was alleged that the girl was forced into providing some “service" to the VIP guests of the resort by the owner, which she had categorically refused.

June 28: The gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur by two men, who also recorded and circulated the video of the crime on social media, created fear and furore among people over the brazenness and absence of law and order in the city. The tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, had sent a post defending the comments of then BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad, which, reportedly, angered the two men — Ghaus Mohammad and Riaz Mohammad, who later confessed to the police that they carried out the murder in order to teach Lal and others from his community a lesson.

