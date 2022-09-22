Moradabad Gang Rape Latest in String of Shocking Incidents of Rape in UP this Past Month; Govt Vows 'Strict Action': A Timeline

A shocking incident of alleged gang rape was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad where the gang rape survivor was seen walking naked after the alleged incident. The incident is the latest in the string of similar incidents in Uttar Pradesh in just the past month. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has adopted a zero tolerance policy with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling for strict action against accused in incidents of crime against women. Here is a timeline of several such atrocities committed against women in Uttar Pradesh in September.

September 21, 2022: Bareilly, UP

A pregnant woman was allegedly raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, leading to her miscarriage, the police confirmed. According to her husband’s complaint, the woman was working on the farm in Bisharatganj police station limits when the three men allegedly raped her. The woman was three months pregnant and suffered a miscarriage. The police registered an FIR and arrested one accused in the case.

September 20, 2022: Lucknow, UP

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, living as a tenant in the house of the victim, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. According to the police, two days after the abuse, the child complained of discomfort and pain in her private parts after which her parents took her to a doctor where the parents were told that the child had been raped. The accused has been arrested, a case has been filed against him, and an investigation is underway, police said.

September 18, 2022: Muzaffarnagar, UP

A 16-year-old was allegedly repeatedly raped by a youngster in UP’s Muzaffarnagar. The accused allegedly filmed the act and blackmailed her, according to the police. The accused has been arrested. The accused allegedly kept taking sexual advantage of the girl, threatening her that he would leak the video if she turned down his demand. Last week, he also demanded Rs 50,000 from her, after which she shared her ordeal with her family, police said.

September 17, 2022: Budaun, UP

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun, according to the police and one accused has been arrested. The body of the 15-year-old girl was recovered near a railway line in Faizganj Behata police station area. The victim’s family members had alleged that the police picked up her body and sent it for post-mortem without informing them though their house is just one-and-a-half kilometres away from the spot. According to the police, the accused confessed to the crimeand told cops that he abducted the girl, took her to a secluded place behind the nearby railway station and raped her. He strangulated the girl in order to protect his identity.

Septemember 15, 2022: Pilibhit, UP

A woman was held captive for eight days and allegedly raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh, according to the police. The incident occurred in June, but she filed her complaint only recently. The accused has been booked after the rape survivor approached the court with allegations of inaction. She also alleged that the accused had also threatened to kill her when she resisted him. On the orders of the court, the police have started an investigation by registering a case against the accused on charges of kidnapping and rape.

September 15, 2022: Ballia, UP

A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia. The accused has been arrested, according to the police. The incident allegedly occurred on September 11, according to the police. The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s brother.

September 14, 2022: Lakhimpur Kheri, UP

The dead bodies of two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in suspicious circumstances in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. It was later confirmed that the girls, aged 15 and 17, were raped and then strangled. Six men were arrested in connection with the case.

September 14, 2022: Aligarh, UP

Three men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, police said. A woman, who is the survivor’s neighbour and also an accomplice in the crime, was also arrested. The matter came to light after the girl’s mother filed a police complaint in the case. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused, who had also filmed the act, threatened to circulate the video across social media platforms if she dared to tell anyone about the crime. A total of four people have been arrested.

September 11, 2022: Lakhimpur Kheri, UP

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, according to the police. Five people were detained for questioning in connection with the alleged gangrape. According to the family, the victim got home after the incident and narrated the ordeal to her parents who rushed her to the district hospital and informed the Mohammadi police station.

September 7, 2022: Pilibhit, UP

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men who entered her home and raped her. She was undergoing treatment in Lucknow, but died 12 days after the incident, according to the police. The accused burnt the girl alive after pouring some inflammable oil over her, the police said. Two accused have been arrested and have been charged with rape and murder.

