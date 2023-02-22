Morbi Bridge Collapse: HC Orders Oreva Group to Pay Rs 10 Lakh Interim Compensation to Kin of Each Deceased

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed Clock manufacturing firm Oreva Group, the company which maintained the Morbi suspension bridge that collapsed killing 135 people, to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation.

The court ordered that every injured person should be paid interim compensation of Rs two lakh.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others.

On Tuesday, Oreva Group had made an offer before the high court to pay an ‘interim’ compensation totalling Rs 5 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives and people left injured when a British-era suspension bridge collapsed in October last year. The court had, however, said the compensation offered by the company was not “just".

