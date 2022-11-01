Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: PM Modi Briefed on Rescue Ops, to Visit Morbi Today; US Prez Biden Offers Condolences

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 07:32 IST
Ahmadabad, India
Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: Technical and structural flaws and some maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse in which 134 people were killed, a police officer said on Monday. Addressing reporters, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav said the police will take help from forensic experts and structural engineers to investigate all aspects related to the incident. Read More
Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav said the police will take help from forensic experts and structural engineers to investigate all aspects related to the incident. “Our preliminary investigation has revealed that technical and structural flaws, including (lack of) certification as well as some maintenance issues, were responsible for the tragedy,” Yadav said.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari has sought directions to appoint a Judicial Commission under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court Judge to initiate a probe into the Morbi Bridge collapse incident. The PIL has also sought directions to the state governments to constitute in their respective states a construction incident investigation department so that a fast and prompt investigation can be done whenever such incidents occur, an India Today report said.
US President Joe Biden on Monday extended his deepest condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city. “Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short,” Biden said in a statement. “The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people,” he said.
The Gujarat government has declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to victims of the Morbi bridge collapse. “The Gujarat government has decided to observe state-wide mourning on November 2. (The National) Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held,” Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night chaired a meeting on the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy, officials said. At the meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the PM, who is touring poll-bound Gujarat, was briefed on the relief and rescue operations at the accident site, located around 300 km from the state capital, they said.
The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by “specialised firms”. After the renovated bridge was inaugurated on October 26, Oreva Group’s Jaysukh Patel informed the media that his group had spent Rs 2 crore on the renovation. “This 150-year-old bridge has been handed over to us by Morbi Municipality for 15 years for maintenance, operations and security. We spent Rs 2 crore on the total renovation. We had roped in experts for the repair work and the material used in the bridge was made by specialised firms as per our specifications,” Patel had said.
Nine persons, including four employees of the Oreva group, were arrested by police on Monday and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse case, a senior official said. The Oreva group had bagged the contract to maintain and operate the British-era bridge that collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 134 people.
“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that technical and structural flaws, including (lack of) certification as well as some maintenance issues, were responsible for the tragedy,” Yadav said.
CCTV footage of the incident has revealed that people standing on the narrow bridge fell into the river after one of the two main suspension cables suddenly snapped.
Police on Monday arrested nine persons, including four employees of the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, for culpable homicide, a day after the British-era structure collapsed into the Machchhu river. The Oreva group had bagged the contract to maintain and operate the British-era bridge that collapsed on Sunday evening, four days after it was reopened post-renovation.
“Of these nine, two work as managers, while two work as ticket booking clerks (all four employed by Oreva group) at the bridge site. We will conduct a thorough inquiry and will not spare the guilty,” Yadav told a press conference.
The other five accused include two repairing contractors hired by the Oreva group and three persons working at the bridge as security personnel, he said.
They have been booked under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“A total of 134 persons have died in the incident while 10 are still under treatment. 56 persons who were rescued alive earlier were already discharged. As of now, no person is missing. However, we will continue our search and rescue operation tomorrow. People can contact us if they have any information about any missing person” said Yadav.
Police have registered an FIR (first information report) on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge. The case was registered in Morbi under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).
The FIR stated the bridge was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had roped in a “private agency” for its maintenance.
Read all the Latest India News here