Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: PM Modi Briefed on Rescue Ops, to Visit Morbi Today; US Prez Biden Offers Condolences

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that technical and structural flaws, including (lack of) certification as well as some maintenance issues, were responsible for the tragedy,” Yadav said.

CCTV footage of the incident has revealed that people standing on the narrow bridge fell into the river after one of the two main suspension cables suddenly snapped.

Police on Monday arrested nine persons, including four employees of the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, for culpable homicide, a day after the British-era structure collapsed into the Machchhu river. The Oreva group had bagged the contract to maintain and operate the British-era bridge that collapsed on Sunday evening, four days after it was reopened post-renovation.

“Of these nine, two work as managers, while two work as ticket booking clerks (all four employed by Oreva group) at the bridge site. We will conduct a thorough inquiry and will not spare the guilty,” Yadav told a press conference.

The other five accused include two repairing contractors hired by the Oreva group and three persons working at the bridge as security personnel, he said.

They have been booked under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“A total of 134 persons have died in the incident while 10 are still under treatment. 56 persons who were rescued alive earlier were already discharged. As of now, no person is missing. However, we will continue our search and rescue operation tomorrow. People can contact us if they have any information about any missing person” said Yadav.

Police have registered an FIR (first information report) on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge. The case was registered in Morbi under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The FIR stated the bridge was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had roped in a “private agency” for its maintenance.

