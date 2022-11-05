Morbi Bridge Collapse: Probe Reveals Oreva Spent Only Rs 12 Lakh of Allotted Rs 2 Crore on Renovation

Clock maker Oreva Group that carried out “full and final” repairs on Morbi’s British-era suspension footbridge had reportedly spent only Rs 12 lakh, or six per cent, of the allotted Rs 2 crore, a probe has revealed.

The Oreva group had bagged a 15-year maintenance and operation contract to maintain and operate the bridge that collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 135 people. The group’s chairman Jaysukh Patel had announced on October 24 that the bridge was ready and safe to opened on Gujarati New Year. He said the renovation, over six months, was complete.

A police probe into the renovation has revealed that the company spent a fraction of what was required to strengthen the rickety bridge.

The findings are in line with that of the Forensic Science Laboratory, which found that there was no sign of the structure getting anything beyond basic repairs, a Times of India said.

Oreva, which makes clocks and appliances but doesn’t have expertise in infrastructure, had subcontracted the renovation to Dhrangadhra-based firm DevPrakash Solutions. Investigators have found that the subcontractor too lacked technical expertise required for such work.

Police registered an FIR (first information report) on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge. The case was registered in Morbi under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), police said.

The FIR, lodged by ‘B’ division police inspector Prakash Dekivadia, stated the bridge over the Machchhu river was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had roped in a “private agency” for its maintenance.

The Gujarat government suspended Morbi Municipality’s Chief Officer Sandipsinh Zala over the bridge collapse, a senior official said on Friday.

“The state Urban Development Department has suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala,” said Morbi District Collector G T Pandya.

Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders, he said.

