Morbi Civic Body Admits Ajanta Warned Bridge Was 'Critical' To Renew Contract; HC Raps Municipality For Allowing Use Despite Knowing Condition

The Gujarat High Court has rapped the Morbi municipality for allowing people to use the ill-fated suspension bridge between December 29, 2021, and March 7, 2022, before it was closed for repair despite knowing that it was in a “critical condition".

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, five days after it was reopened following renovation, killing 135 people.

In an affidavit submitted before the court on Wednesday, the Morbi municipality has implied that Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Oreva Group) had sounded an alarm in December 2021 about the bridge being in a “critical” condition, in an attempt to put pressure on the civic body to renew its contract.

The civic body claimed that Oreva Group requested it to take a decision “at the earliest” for renewing the agreement in favour of the company.

“…On 29-12-2021, the Company informed the Chief Officer of Nagar Palika, that the condition of the suspension bridge is critical and hence, request was made to take a decision at the earliest.” the affidavit said.

What Did the High Court Say?

The affidavit came after the high court, while hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Tuesday, sought to know the reasons for allowing Oreva Group to use the bridge despite there being no approval for utilisation.

The court had asked the state government why no expression of interest (EoI) was invited for maintenance and operation of the British-era structure and how “largesse" was given to an individual without floating a tender.

It noted that even after the communication was received by the chief officer of Morbi municipality, the bridge was allowed to be used till March 7 this year.

“Hence the affidavit should disclose… how M/s Ajanta was permitted to use the bridge… Reasons for allowing Ajanta to use the bridge despite there being no approval for utilisation shall also be indicated in the said affidavit. We also direct the present incharge chief officer of Morbi Municipality to be present on the next date of hearing physically,” the court observed.

The court is expected to hear the matter next on November 24.

Morbi Bridge Maintainece Timeline

As per the civic body, Ajanta’s December 29, 2021 communication about the bridge’s critical condition came a day after the Morbi municipality informed the company that the “issue relating to suspension bridge has been placed before the upcoming General Board meeting” and a “decision” on a formal agreement in favour of Ajanta continuing maintenance and management of the bridge “would be taken only thereafter”, according to a report by the Indian Express.

In the affidavit, the civic body said that on January 19 this year, the Morbi chief officer informed the company that its request to enhance the bridge entry fee has been rejected and that formalities of the agreement would be undertaken only if the company was ready to continue with earlier rates.

The company was “requested to return possession” of the bridge to the municipality at the earliest if it disagreed with the conditions, the affidavit said.

On March 8, following approval by the general body, an agreement was signed entrusting the company with the management and maintenance of the bridge. After this, the bridge was officially closed from March 8 this year to October 25 for repair.

As per the affidavit, the agreement had nine conditions, including one that stipulated that the bridge should be open to the public only after appropriate renovation by Ajanta within 8-12 months from the date of the agreement.

The civic body also informed that a memorandum of understanding was executed in 2008 between the Rajkot collector and Ajanta for the maintenance of the bridge for a period of nine years. At the time, Morbi was part of the Rajkot district. It became a separate district in 2013. On the expiration of the agreement in 2017, the bridge continued to be maintained by the company in the absence of any new agreement.

