Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 35 After Over 100 People Fall into River in Guj, Rescue Ops Underway; PM Assures Help

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

shallow parts of the river were submerged in waist-deep water. Others jumped into the river to rescue people who were stuck.

Officials said the recently renovated bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. “Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja told PTI.

The famous suspension bridge over the Machchhu river near Mani Mandir was reopened only five days ago after being closed for renovation for six months. The bridge was renovated at the cost of Rs 2 crore.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said he was immediately leaving for Morbi, cutting short his programme schedule with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is touring the state ahead of the assembly elections. Taking cognizance of the incident, the prime minister’s office said Modi had spoken to Patel about the tragic incident and asked him to extend all help to those affected. The PM directed that the situation should be closely and continuously monitored.

History of the bridge

The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. It was completed in 1880 at the cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh back then. All the material came from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh.

Now, this hanging pool connects the seat of Mahaprabhuji and the entire Samakantha area. This suspension bridge is over 140 years old and its length is about 765 feet.

