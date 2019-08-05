More Assembly Seats, SC/ST Reservation: Here's What Will Change in J&K After Scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi: The Bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha for the division of Jammu and Kashmir seeks to increase the number of seats in the newly-constituted Assembly from 107 to 114. Of these, 24 seats would be deemed to be vacant till the time Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir comes under the jurisdiction of the Indian state.

The state assembly currently has 111 seats, of which 46 are in the Valley, 37 in Jammu and the remaining four are in the Ladakh division. If the reorganisation bill is passed by Parliament, Ladakh will be a Union territory to be administered by the Centre.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the tenure of the Assembly will be now be five years as in other parts of the state. The state Assembly had a special status with a six-year tenure.

Also, the new Assembly shall have reservation for Scheduled Caste and Tribes as in other parts of the state.

The constituencies will be re-organised through a de-limitation exercise under the 2002 Act of Parliament. For the purpose of delimitation, the 2011 census figures will be taken as benchmark.

The also seeks to scrap the legislative council of the state to make J&K a unicameral polity.

The state will have a Chief Minister and a Lt Governor. And all the financial bills will need to cleared by the Lt Governor. ​

