'More Compassionate' Approach Required to Deal With Coronavirus Crisis: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday called for a "more nuanced and compassionate approach" to deal with the coronavirus crisis, saying the lockdown will devastate the county's poor and weak.

He posted a video on Twitter of some children who have not eaten for days due to a nationwide lockdown, and said it is still not late to deal with the crisis.

"The lockdown will devastate our poor and weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the India we love. India isn't black and white. Our decisions have to be carefully thought through.

"A more nuanced and compassionate approach is required to deal with this crisis. It's still not too late," he tweeted.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube