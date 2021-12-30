More Covid Curbs in Maharashtra Amid Surge? CM Uddhav to Take Call in Next 2 Days Amid ‘Concerning’ Spike

Expressing concern over the rapid spurt in Covid cases in Maharashtra, the state health minister Rajesh Tope said that additional restrictions need to be imposed upon the state to contain the virus spread.

Issuing caution, Rajesh Tope said that there is a dire need of reducing crowding, vaccinate those who are unvaccinated, and bring the vaccination in all parts of Maharashtra at par with the state average.

“Feel some additional restrictions in the state are needed, have also discussed with task force regarding it. CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on further restrictions in next 2 days," the health minister was quoted saying.

Notably, his statement comes after Mumbai witnessed a 46% jump in covid cases from yesterday with 3,671 cases. India’s financial capital has been witnessing a five-fold increase over the last week in the daily surge in Covid cases. Fearing a third wave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also reactivated its ward-level war rooms to tackle the increasing number of cases.

Third Wave Starts in Mumbai

Earlier, Maharashtra Covid Task Force member Dr. Shashank Joshi said that the third wave has started in Mumbai adding that severe cases are still of Delta variant, and not Omicron.

Talking further about the new variant, first found in South Africa, Joshi said, “See, very few people are being hospitalized. Most people are being treated at home. The disease appears to be mild at the moment. We advise no congregation of people, avoid events such as weddings."

Another member of the Maharashtra Covid Task Force member Dr Rahul Pandit said that the trend suggests that the third wave has started in clusters in Delhi and Mumbai. Dr. Pandit said that the rate at which the cases are doubling indicates that it is triggered by Omicron.

“The rate at which the cases are doubling indicates that these are the characteristics of Omicron. But we are waiting for the genome sequencing reports of the last few days to understand the share of Omicron. Right now, it looks like a combination of Delta and Omicron," Pandit told India Today TV.

He said that one would have to wait for over ten days to see the rate of the hospital in view of the rising cases. On the question of lockdown, Dr. Pandit said that decision in this regard would be taken by the Maharashtra government based on the health infrastructure.

Latest Variant Infecting Kids

The new wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the earlier two waves, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday while appealing to people to follow the norms. The new wave could be more terrible, therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was issuing alerts to the states, Pednekar told reporters.

Earlier variants of the coronavirus infected mostly adults, but the latest variant is also infecting children, she said. “Hence it is necessary to be careful, she added. Appealing to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior, Pednekar said she herself would be avoiding weddings and other gatherings till the Omicron crisis recedes.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today logged in 5,368 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths, taking active cases to 18,217. The number of Omicron cases rose to 450, with the state recording 198 cases of the variant and one related death.

The Maharashtra government has imposed section 144 in Mumbai from today till January 7, in view of rising Covid cases. The police have prohibited New Year’s celebrations, parties in any closed or open space, including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs.

Across India, 961 Omicron cases have been logged so far, the government said today, stressing the country is prepared to tackle the spike and there is “no need to panic". Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are among the other cities that have witnessed an uptick in infections over the last week.

