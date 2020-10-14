More Facilities To Check Cardio-vascular Deaths: Minister

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Bengaluru:: A blueprint is ready to ramp up basic infrastructure in the government-owned Jayadeva Hospital to check cardio-vascular deaths in Karnataka, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. “Basic infrastructure will be ramped up in Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi in order to provide effective treatment for cardio-vascular diseases,” the Minister said in a statement.

A significant decision has been taken and a blueprint prepared in this regard, he said in the statement. According to him, the decision was taken during the management committee meeting of Jayadeva Hospital chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

As per the blueprint, the number of beds in Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru, would be increased from 700 to 1,000 to make it the largest heart care hospital in the country, he said. A fully equipped 350-bed hospital at a cost of Rs 50 crore would be built by Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation, the Minister said.

Murthy had earlier agreed to construct only a hospital building, but now she has agreed to provide all the infrastructure for the hospital, he said. The Karnataka Medical Council has requested a site on contract basis inside the Jayadeva Hospital and it has been approved.

“In order to provide treatment for the people of Kalyana Karnataka region, a branch of Jayadeva Hospital has been opened on the third floor of JIMS Hospital. A new building for the same has been already approved and it would be constructed soon, said the Minister.

The Centre has given the nod to set up a National Institute of Virology Laboratory in Bengaluru which the government intends to set up on the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra land.

