More ICUs May be Needed in Coming Days, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal as Cases Continue to Rise in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The Delhi government had directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up 20,000 beds within a week to ramp up medical infrastructure in the city.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that more Intensive Care Units (ICUs) may be needed in the coming days as the national capital continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"We may need more ICUs in the coming days. Discussed with doctors of our Delhi government hospitals on how to increase no of ICUs," he said in a tweet.

Last week, the Delhi government had directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up 20,000 beds within a week to ramp up medical infrastructure in the city.

On Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday was 1,400. A total of 437 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day.

