English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
More Incidents of Sexual Assault Reported in Rajasthan, 3 Minor Girls Raped
In one of the incidents, a girl was raped in Alwar district, where her family lynched one of the three accused.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Jaipur: Three minor girls were raped in different parts of Rajasthan, including in Alwar where the victim's family lynched one of the three accused, the police said on Saturday.
The girl, aged about 15 years, was allegedly gangraped by three minors on May 14 in Hasraura village under Sadar Police Station of Alwar where she had gone to attend a relative's marriage. "While one of the accused managed to flee, the other two were caught by the victims' family members and thrashed the next morning. Few hours later, one of them was found dead on the roadside," SP Paris Anil Deshmukh said.
"The victim's family and the deceased have lodged separate FIRs. Her mother registered an FIR against the three accused, the family members of the deceased registered a case of murder against the girl's brother and others," he added. Deshmukh said that both the accused were detained on Friday and will be sent to juvenile home.
In a separate incident in Churu's Bhanipura area, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative. "The girl had gone to fetch water when the 14-year old accused took her to an isolated place and committed the crime on Friday. He has been detained," SHO of Bhanipura Police Station Malkiyat Singh said.
In another incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped in Khurd village of Dholpur on Thursday. "The victim was staying at her maternal grandfather's home where the accused, identified as Parvesh, 18, raped her. He was caught Saturday," SHO of Mahila Thana-Dholpur Yashpal Singh said.
Five accused had allegedly gangraped a woman in front of her husband when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road on April 26. While another accused had shot a video clip of the crime and circulated it on social media. Meanwhile, a chargesheet was filed Saturday against the accused in the Alwar gangrape case in a court here, Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjee Lal said.
The girl, aged about 15 years, was allegedly gangraped by three minors on May 14 in Hasraura village under Sadar Police Station of Alwar where she had gone to attend a relative's marriage. "While one of the accused managed to flee, the other two were caught by the victims' family members and thrashed the next morning. Few hours later, one of them was found dead on the roadside," SP Paris Anil Deshmukh said.
"The victim's family and the deceased have lodged separate FIRs. Her mother registered an FIR against the three accused, the family members of the deceased registered a case of murder against the girl's brother and others," he added. Deshmukh said that both the accused were detained on Friday and will be sent to juvenile home.
In a separate incident in Churu's Bhanipura area, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative. "The girl had gone to fetch water when the 14-year old accused took her to an isolated place and committed the crime on Friday. He has been detained," SHO of Bhanipura Police Station Malkiyat Singh said.
In another incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped in Khurd village of Dholpur on Thursday. "The victim was staying at her maternal grandfather's home where the accused, identified as Parvesh, 18, raped her. He was caught Saturday," SHO of Mahila Thana-Dholpur Yashpal Singh said.
Five accused had allegedly gangraped a woman in front of her husband when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road on April 26. While another accused had shot a video clip of the crime and circulated it on social media. Meanwhile, a chargesheet was filed Saturday against the accused in the Alwar gangrape case in a court here, Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjee Lal said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Updated TVS Apache RR 310 to be Launched this Month - Watch Video
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 Top 5 Updates: New Weapon, Rare Skins, Royale Pass And More
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results