More Investment Needed To Make Hazardous Cleaning Operations Safer: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 3: Though much progress has been made in improving sanitation facilities, more investments are required to induct better technologies and equipment for making hazardous cleaning operations safer, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Responding to a question, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), Centre supplements the efforts of the state governments by providing central assistance covering the scientific management of solid wastes, decentralised composting by bulk waste generators in urban local bodies, setting-up of centralised composting plants, scientific land filling and land remediation, management of plastic waste and the construction and demolition waste in an integrated manner.

“Though much progress has been made in improving the sanitation facilities under the Swachh Bharat Mission, more investments are required to be made for inducting better technologies and equipment for making hazardous cleaning operations safer," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here