More Kerala Residents Join ISIS? Speculations Rise After 11 People of 2 Families Go Missing

Eleven members of two families, including six children, have gone missing on their way to UAE, triggering speculations that they might have "joined the Islamic State (IS) group".Among them is Kasargod resident Sadab, a mobile shop owner in the Gulf​, who was rumored to have joined the militant group along with his wife Nasira and three children. The woman's family had filed a missing complaint of their daughter since June 15.However, an audio clip soon started circulating on WhtasApp, in which Sabad could be heard saying that he is safe in Hadhramauth area of Yemen.Though it is not clear if he has joined the ISIS, but may have gone to join a religious learning centre, according to the police.The intelligence wing of the Kerala police, on the other hand, is saying that all the ‘missing’ people have safely reached Yemen and have contacted their families.In 2016, about 21 people from Kerala had gone missing, while five of them were reportedly killed while fighting for the ISIS.