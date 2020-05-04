More People Come out on Streets as Offices, Shops Resume Functioning in Delhi after 40 Days of Strict Lockdown

Authorities eased curbs in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of strict lockdown, allowing government and private offices to function with limited number of staff, and permitting shops dealing in electronics and automobile parts to gradually restart their operations.

But a large number of shop owners in bigger market areas kept their shutters down as a precaution and some complained that there were not enough customers to remain open through the day.

Delhi government offices dealing with non-essential services restarted work with sanctioned strength and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his first Cabinet meeting since the lockdown was imposed on March 25.

People waited outside major banks to finish their transactions pending for weeks and ice-cream hawkers returned to streets in some areas. There were long queues outside liquor vends and at some places people violated social-distancing norms, forcing authorities to either shut the outlets or use mild force to maintain discipline.

Krishna Kohli, who owns a photocopy and stationary shop in Jawahar Chowk in east Delhi, opened his shop for the first time in 40 days.

"The shop has been opened but where are the customers," he said. "I think people will come out gradually and business will pick up in a few days."

Paan-shop owner Radhey Shyam Mishra complained about depleting stocks as suppliers in Old Delhi have not reopened business.

"My supplier in the main market has not opened. I can run my shop only after getting the supplies. The restrictions have been eased and more people are on roads. I hope things will improve soon," he said.

Surjeet Singh, who deals in mobile phone accessories, said shop owners still fear police high-handedness.

"I have opened my shop just now and will keep it open for another two hours. There is a fear of police. I'll try to be at the shop for two-three hours daily. Something is better than nothing," Singh added.

Although much fewer in number than usual days, there were several cars and two-wheelers on the road. Many people were walking down their destinations as the intra-city transport services have not resumed.

The third phase of lockdown began on Monday and it will continue until May 17 with some relaxations.

