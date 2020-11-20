More People in 20-29 Age Group Have Been Travelling Post Lockdown: Survey

More passengers who are in the 20-29 age group have been travelling after the coronavirus -triggered lockdown, according to a survey released by AirAsia India on Friday. AirAsia conducted a survey of around 2,400 passengers recently and it found that the share of flyers who are in the 20-29 age group has increased from 25 per cent before lockdown to 42 per cent after lockdown, the airline said.

The share of flyers who are in the 30-39 age group reduced from 49 per cent to 41 per cent post lockdown, as per the survey. Passengers who are over 40 years old were just 10 per cent of the total travelling public post lockdown, it stated. Before the lockdown, this age group consisted of 19 per cent of the total air passengers.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus -induced lockdown. AirAsia India's survey found that 43 per cent of the respondents travelled before lockdown, while only 25 per cent of the respondents travelled in the July-October period post lockdown. According to the survey, 50 per cent of respondents "will travel this festival season" and 36 per cent "may travel this festive season".

It also found that 43 per cent of the respondents want to travel for holiday, 30 per cent want to travel to their hometowns and 14 per cent might travel for business purposes. The airline's survey also identified that "while business travel demand remains significantly impacted, VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) including travelling to/from hometowns contributed to over 2/3rds of travel in the months post the lockdown". AirAsia India has 31 A320 aircraft in its fleet and it flies to 19 destinations in India.

.