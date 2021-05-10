More People Opt for Online Attendance of Rituals and Ceremonies as Covid Fear Engulfs Nation

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic brings heart-rending scenes across the country with the sudden departure of a family member, close family members and friends are relying heavily on online modes to say a final goodbye to their closed ones.

Recently, an online ritual of a funeral in the West Godavari district’s Bhimavaram town in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral. Two sons —one in Bengaluru and the other in the US — had to attend an ‘online ritual’ after the funeral of their mother who died of Corona.

Padmavathi’s husband was also with their son in Bengaluru when she died and for the 11th-day ceremony, the two sons attended an online ritual.

Left with no other option they took to online for completing the final ritual after the funeral. As the Hindu priest performed the rituals as per traditions, they attended it online.

But more such rituals are happening across the world due to the pandemic.

To tide over the Corona crisis, several States and countries are opting for lockdown as a measure to contain the virus transmission. In cities like Bengaluru, the people are not allowed to move as strict lockdown conditions are in place.

As cases rise across the world rapidly, online has become the only option to take part in funerals and marriages. More people are opting online to take part in such functions as the fear of contracting coronavirus is predominant.

It is also to be noted that as some corporate and private hospitals are reportedly on a looting spree with Corona patients, many families are taking special care to avoid such situations.

However, this online attendance of the rituals and ceremonies is adding mental stress to many people from close-knit families

