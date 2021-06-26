More Rain Likely Across Bengal From Monday

People can expect more showers in Bengal’s West Midnapore and Jhargram on Monday. Murshidabad and Birbhum districts may witness heavy rain on Tuesday. According to the Met department, heavy rain is also likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts from Wednesday.

There is an expectation of a cyclone in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand. The weather department has forecasted that it’s going to hit the east-west axis, which extends from Jharkhand to southern Odisha.

There will be incessant rains for at least a few days all over West Bengal due to the monsoon axis being moving away from Uttar Pradesh, over to Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. The whole northeast will remain wet for at least 4-5 days, the weather department has predicted.

Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have all been put on alert. Residents have been requested not to leave their homes during the heavy showers. However, the condition is not believed to be extremely bad in the next 24 hours. Thus, fishermen will be allowed to venture into the sea,

The southwest monsoon is currently located at Vilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Mirat, Ambala and Amritsar. The monsoon has stayed put in the same place for the last few days.

