More Rains Likely in 13 Odisha Districts by Wednesday

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 of the 30 districts of the state due to shifting of a low pressure area from northwest Bay of Bengal to southeast Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Odisha Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
For Representation (Image: PTI)
Bhubaneswar: More rain is likely to lash nearly half of Odisha, which is already soaked, by Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 of the 30 districts of the state due to shifting of a low pressure area from northwest Bay of Bengal to southeast Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Odisha Tuesday.

The 13 districts are Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts.

While advising the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Wednesday, the Met department has forecast gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph speed along the coast.

The IMD said all parts of the state received good rainfall since Monday as part of the southwest monsoon.

"Most parts of the state received rains with some coastal districts and isolated regions in interior Odisha receiving heavy to very heavy spells," said H R Biswas, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Betanati in Mayurbhanj district received the highest rainfall in the state at 16 cm, followed by Rajkanika in Kendrapara district which received 15 cm rainfall, Biswas said.

