More Rains Likely in Odisha Amid Durga Puja as Low-pressure Intensifies

The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal further intensified into a depression on Thursday, triggering rainfall in several parts of Odisha, even as the weather office forecast more downpour coupled with squally winds over the next two days amid the Durga Puja celebrations. As heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by high- velocity wind is likely to batter several coastal districts till Saturday, senior officials and engineers have been asked to remain alert and prepared to deal with any possible waterlogging and landslides, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

The low-pressure system, which had turned well marked on Wednesday, further concentrated into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and moved with a speed of 11 kmph, the Meteorological Centre here said. It lay centred about 150 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha, 320 km south-southwest of Sagar Islands in West Bengal and 470 km southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh. It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression by Friday, the weather office said.

It is expected to move north-northeast wards and cross the coasts as a deep depression between Sagar islands and Khepupara over Sundarbans by Friday afternoon, the MeT Centre said. While several parts of the state have been experiencing rainfall of varying intensity over the last two days due to the low-pressure system, light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at most places over coastal Odisha and some areas of Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Boudh in the next two days amid the festivities.

Under the influence of the depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts till Friday.Squally weather with wind speed up to 50 kmph is likely to prevail along the area of coastline over these districts, the MeT Centre said.

Parts of Puri, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during the period. Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts on Friday and Saturday, it said.

Squally winds with speed reaching up to 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are likely to prevail along and off north Odisha coast and over north Bay of Bengal on Friday. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough, it said. Therefore, the MeT Centre advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal till Saturday morning.

All ports in Odisha have been asked to keep hoisted Local Cautionary Signal No.III (LC III). In view of the weather forecast, the district collectors and senior officials have been asked to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared to meet any eventuality arising out of the flood, waterlogging and possible landslides in hilly areas, Jena said.

The assistance of fire services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) may be taken where required, he said.