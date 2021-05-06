'More Stringent Measures Needed': Madhya Pradesh CM Extends 'Corona Curfew' Till May 15

In view of worrisome surge in number of Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced to extend ‘Corona curfew’ till May 15. With weekend curfew orders already in place, the prohibitive orders will remain into effect till May 17 at 6am.

During a review meeting via video conferencing, Chouhan said, “Curfew norms are required to be followed in a strict manner. Otherwise, the situation will turn out to be more worrisome."

He cautioned that any laxity in adhering to Covid-19 protocols will prove risky to all. In order to curb the further spread of Covid-19 infection, the Chief Minister has left the decision to impose stringent rules on the local district administrations.

Crisis group, led-by local MLAs, will be formed comprising social workers, SDMs and others to spot crowded areas and take corrective action as per required. Chouhan also ordered to prevent MGNREGS related works till May 15 where the coronavirus infection is possible to spread.

He also urged rural population to use isolation centres set up in Panchayat buildings, if they do not have sufficient space to isolate themselves at home when tested infected.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,319 new Covid-19 cases and 71 fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 6,24,985 and the death toll to 6,074, the state health department said. A total of 9,643 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 5,29,667, the department said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 89,244.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here