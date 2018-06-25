GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
More Than 100 Baby Cobras Found in Labourer's House in Odisha, Used to Worship Them

The snakelets would be released in their natural habitat, away from human habitation, the DFO said, adding, he has spoken to the DFO of the nearby Hadagarh Wildlife Sanctuary about releasing the adult cobras and the baby cobras there.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2018, 7:41 AM IST
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Bhadrak: Over 110 baby cobras and two adult cobras were rescued from a house in a village in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

While the snakelets and 20 eggs were found in a labourer's mud house at Paikasahi village on Saturday, the adult snakes were spotted on Sunday, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhadrak, Amlan Nayak, said.

The snakelets are about two to three days old, he said, adding, the adult cobras, a male and a female, are around 2.10 metres in length.

S K Mirza, a snake rescuer, said he rushed to the site on Saturday evening after the labourer called Bijay Bhuyan, the owner of the house, informed him that a number of snakes were roaming inside his house.

After five hours of search, around 110 snakelets and 20 eggs were found, Mirza said.

There was a termite mound in one of the rooms in Bhuyan's house, he was aware of the presence of snakes there, worshipped them and offered milk, villagers claimed.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
