Kolkata: When West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was giving four hours ultimatum to junior doctors to call off their strike on June 13 and accused them being an ‘outsider’, little did she know that it was ‘insiders’ who silently took the social media and hit the street to express their deep concern over the current medical emergency in the state.

First to show the solidarity was Kolkata mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim’s daughter Shabba Hakim and the second was Banerjee’s nephew Abesh.

Presently, Hakim is one of the most trusted aid of the CM and Abesh is her brother Kartick's son.

On Friday, a day before Banerjee was condemning the strike at SSKM College and Hospital and warned action against them, her nephew Abesh was one of those who led a march by a team of junior doctors from KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur towards NRS Medical College and Hospital.

In a video posted on social media, he was heard shouting slogans in-favour of the agitating doctors across the state. One of the protesters marching along with Abesh was holding a banner saying, “Stop Violence Against Doctors, KPCMCH Stands with NRS.”

The chief minister's nephew is currently in the final year and in this December, he will be in the Internship batch. He got admission at KPC Hospital in 2014 and went on to become the president of KPC Medical College Students Welfare Association.

Despite repeated attempt, Abesh was not available for his comment.

Abesh’s protest video came at a time when the Kolkata mayor’s daughter Shabba took to Facebook to register her protest against the government and police inaction.

“For those who do not know doctors in government and most private hospitals are boycotting OPD but are still working in emergency. Unlike other professions we can’t just decide not to work because at the end of the day we have humanity. If there was a bus or taxi strike not one taxi driver or bus driver would provide you with any service no matter how dire the situation,” she wrote.

“For those saying “Ono Rugider ki dosh?” Please question the government as in why the police officers posted in government hospitals do little to nothing to protect doctors? Please question them that when 2 truckload of goon showed up, why wasn’t back up sent immediately? Please question why goons are still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors? We have a right to peaceful protest. We have a right to safety at work. P.S. as a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader. So since we as doctors take care of you in your critical times, you should stand with us,” the mayor's daughter further wrote.

Another child of a Trinamool Congress councilor too expressed her resentment over Banerjee for her failure in handling the situation effectively.

Party insiders feel that the resentment within the party members, children of party leaders and her own family members have left the CM perplexed on how to tackle the situation.

BJP West Bengal vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar, “I am shocked with our Chief Minister’s attitude. This is autocratic. Can’t she go and meet the junior doctors. What is stopping her from meeting them. Now there is a rift in her family and party over her stand on medical crisis. Her family members (hinting at Abesh) took to the street to protest, while some are protesting on social media. She said that outsiders are creating problem but here you can see insiders (hinting at Abesh) is raising his voice. I am sure people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her.”

The strike has entered fourth day today and reports of mass resignations of doctors are pouring in from across the state. Renowned people in Bengal, including celebrities, author, actor, singers, all of them are putting pressure on Banerjee to personally meet the agitators to resolve the issue. So far, there is no official statement from the government that the chief minister will meet the junior doctors personally.