More Than 100 Militants Killed Within 8 Months This Year, Say Jammu and Kashmir Police

With three militants gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in Sopore area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said more than 100 militants have been killed within less than eight months of this year by security forces. The police further said that more than 225 militants were eliminated last year.

After two top most militants of TRF were killed in a brief shootout in Srinagar on Monday, the police have killed three militants this morning in Peth Seer locality of Sopore area. With the these killing, the number of militants gunned down during encounter has jumped to 102. In the last four days, as many as 10 militants have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing details about Sopore gun fight, the police said during the intervening night of August 23 and 24 and based on specific input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police, Army(52RR) and CRPF mounted searches in Sopore locality late Monday evening.

During the search operation, the militants were asked to surrender. However, they refused to do so and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter, police said.

Police said the operation was suspended due to darkness, while the cordon was intensified. In the wee hours of Tuesday, a fierce gunfight restarted. After few hours, three militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

The trio have been identified as Faisal Fayaz, Gh Mustafa Sheikh and Rameez Ahmad Ghanie son of Zipor Dharamati, Shopian, affiliated with militant outfit LeT (TRF), they said.

As per police records, the killed militants were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, they said.

Incriminating materials, arms (one AK 47 rifle and two pistols) and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter by the security forces.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here