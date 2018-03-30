English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
More Than 100 Monkeys Die in UP's Amroha District, Locals Blame 'Chowmein Chutney'
The residents of the village claim that the monkeys died due to "chowmein chutney". The real cause of the death is yet unknown and will become clear after the post-mortem report is received.
Image for representational purpose.
Lucknow: Dabarasi Village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district has reported the death of more 100 monkeys in the last one week.
The preliminary reports are suspecting poisoning as the reason behind the deaths, reported news agency ANI.
However, the residents of the village claim that the monkeys have died due to "chowmein chutney". The real cause of the death is yet unknown and will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received.
While the forest department is refuting the numbers, claiming them to be "exaggerated", they have said that precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the simians.
