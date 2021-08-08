More than 100 MPs Likely to Go On a Study Tour in J&K Next Week

Six Parliamentary committees, including more than 100 MPs, are likely to go on a study tour of Jammu and Kashmir over the next two weeks, according to sources. The Public Accounts Committee led by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Kargil on the Independence Day and Leh from August 14 to 18. It will look into the ‘Provisioning, Procurement and Issue of High Altitude Clothing, Equipment, Ration and Housing’ of troops in areas such as Siachen and Ladakh based on the Comptroller and Auditor’s General of India (CAG) report released in 2019.

Another, standing committee for home affairs chaired by former minister Anand Sharma will tour J&K and Leh between August 17 and 22 and will focus on the administrative development and people’s welfare in the UTs. Apart from Leh, the committee will meet officers from the home ministry and the local administration both in Srinagar and Jammu. The standing committee on energy will also be touring J&K from August 21 to 26. The standing committee on commerce, led by V Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress, is also likely to visit J&K from August 24-28 to ‘Augment Infrastructure Facilities to Boost Exports’.

Moreover, the standing committee for subordinate legislation is planning to visit J&K after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ends on August 13, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the standing committee for external affairs led by former law minister PP Chaudhary is likely to visit J&K for five days in the first week of September. The committee had earlier intended to visit the northeast but changed its decision due to the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. The delegation, however, may visit the NE region in the coming days.

The visits come after PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with the representatives of J&K political parties to discuss delimitation amongst other issues on June 24. PM Modi had said he wanted to remove “Dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori” and that the delimitation process should be expedited so that J&K gets an elected government. This was the first of its kind meeting since the abrogation of Article 370.

The PM had emphasised the need to strengthen democracy at the grassroot-level and work together with the people of J&K for their uplift.

