More Than 1,000 Farmers Have Ended Lives in Four Months in Vidarbha, Marathwada: Maha Council LoP Danve

More than 1,000 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the last four months but the state government has not declared ‘wet drought’, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said on Thursday.

Speaking on the ‘Last Week’ resolution in the Legislative Council, leader of opposition Danve said heavy rains had brought about huge losses to farmers and several were reeling under massive debts.

“More than 1,000 farmers have committed suicide in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the past four months. Farmers are under tremendous debt due to heavy rains. However, the state government has not declared wet drought, which would give relief to farmers," he said.

Danve claimed loss assessment of crops (panchnama) was not being done properly by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

“The minimum aid required for farmers is Rs 37,000 crore, while the state government has disbursed only Rs 700 crore. Moreover, 52 lakh farmers applied for compensation from insurance firms, but these firms are making profits but not disbursing money," he said in the House.

