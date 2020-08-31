More Than 11,000 Rescued as Madhya Pradesh Tackles Worst Flood in Two Decades

As floods devastated over 450 villages and towns in Madhya Pradesh, thousands were rescued from 14 districts of the state over the last few days. With the help of the Air Force, NDRF, SDRF and others, more than 11,000 stranded people have been rescued in these districts.

Close to a dozen districts on the Narmada basin -- including Hoshangabad, Raisen, Sehore, Khandwa, Dewas, Harda and Balaghat -- have borne the brunt of torrential rains that lashed the state. Ten people have died in the floods so far.

"In the last two days, 264 people were rescued by Air Force choppers from the affected districts. We also reviewed the rescue operations the whole night," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after a review of the flood situation on Monday.

The situation is especially grim in three districts –- Hoshangabad, Raisen and Sehore -- Chouhan said, adding that the Narmada was flowing eight metres above the danger mark. Several gates of the Gandhi Sagar dam have also been opened after massive rains in western Madhya Pradesh.

Following a late-season onslaught of rain, most of dams built on the river Narmada – Bargi, Tava, Barna, Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar - are at capacity. Floodgates of Bargi and Tava dams were opened on Saturday and rescue operations conducted with the help of IAF helicopters.

"Over 11,000 affected persons have been rescued by Air Force, NDRF and SDRF from 454 villages and towns in floods that have been termed as the worst rain fury in two decades," he said. Chouhan on Saturday also thanked an Air Force group captain and staff during his aerial survey.

The Chief Minister said that initial estimates suggest crops grown over seven lakh hectares in 14 districts have been destroyed. "I am informing the Union Home Minister and Agriculture Minister about the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh," affirmed Chouhan, who left for Hoshangabad on Monday.

Dams around the state capital of Bhopal -- Kalaiyasot, Bhadbhada and Kolar -- are at full tank level and had to release excess water for different durations.

Around a dozen villages were submerged in floodwater in Sehore’s Nasrullaganj area and locals had to flee in boats. They were compelled to spend the night in the boat without food and water. The administration has sent the residents of several other villages to safety.

During a visit from the Chief Minister's son, Kartikeya, the affected persons expressed anguish and accused the administration of not helping them. Likewise, locals complained to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in flood affected areas on the outskirts of Bhopal, alleging that the administration was not doing anything despite their heavy losses due to flood.

Several temples have also been partially submerged as the river Kshipra is overflowing. The Narmada is flowing a mere 15 feet below four 50-feet high bridges in Hoshangabad.

Early morning on Monday, the wall of a parking lot at the historical Sadar manzil in old Bhopal caved in and over a dozen cars were trapped in debris. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In many areas, people have been forced to wade through swelling water bodies on foot or take boats to reach places.

In Seoni’s Vainganga river,

Two bridges across the Vainganga river in Seoni were washed away after torrential rain. One of the bridges, built only two months ago, had not been inaugurated yet. Thousands were forced to migrate to safety in Harda and Raisen after rainwater gushed into towns and villages.

The Chief Minister claimed that floods have subdued and the government has is conducting relief and rehabilitation works on war footing. It is also aggressively repairing roads and bridges and cleaning and repairing houses.